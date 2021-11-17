Entergy Louisiana: Storm restoration will cost up to $4.1B

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Entergy Louisiana told utility regulators it owes up to $4.4 billion for getting the lights back on after a string of storms in 2020 and this year and needs a $1 billion loan to meet those costs in the short-term. The utility company provides electricity to about half Louisiana’s power customers.

The Advocate reports the utility eventually may boost customer charges anywhere from $11 to $15 per month to pay the debt over several years. Entergy leaders told the Public Service Commission the company’s storm restoration fund is tapped out, and the bills are arriving for the linemen and workers brought into Louisiana to restore power.