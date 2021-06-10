END OF SESSION: Governor Edwards says brighter days are ahead for Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana lawmakers have completed a nine-week legislative session.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 many of the bills that were voted on went to the governor’s desk to be signed. We took a look at which bills will be signed by the governor and have his remarks about the work that has been done.

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed bills that will allow sports betting, new options for smoking marijuana, but what does the signing of these bills do for citizens of Louisiana?

We spoke to one lawmaker to get his take on the signing of the bills.

“So, if an individual smokes marijuana it would reduce any criminal penalties or fines,” says Congressman Michael Echols (R).

Echols says that government officals needed to take action to help kids and young adults in regards to smoking.

Echols went on to say, “…Studies and y’know some major health issues relates to using these types of products and so we have raised the age from eighteen to twenty-one.”

Although multiple bills were passed involving marjiuana, Echols is more excited about millions that will go into local parishes.

“Between three hundred and five hundred million dollars are going into roads and bridges around our state. Many of these projects have been identified, many of them, there’s actually several projects in Ouachita Parish that will impact this.”

Bills are being passed and negotiated left and right, and while this past year has had its ups and downs, Governor John Bel Edwards believes that brighter days are on the horizon.

“All the challenges we faced over the past year whether it was Covid, hurricanes, winter storms, most recently, additional flooding. I am sumpremely confident that better days, brighter days are ahead,” says Edwards.

Governor Edwards says he plans to throughly inspect more bills that are placed on his desk.

