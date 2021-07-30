Employees, visitors to Louisiana offices must wear masks

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards recommends that his state’s residents return to wearing masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, if they are unable to distance from people. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is requiring Louisiana’s executive branch employees and visitors to state office buildings to wear masks.

The new order was released Thursday evening from Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s office.

It requires masks even for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The order comes as numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the disease climb steeply.

The increases are attributed to the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates. Edwards is to discuss the virus during a Friday afternoon news conference at the state homeland security office in Baton Rouge.