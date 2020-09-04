Emergency Insurance Rule issued for policyholders impacted by Hurricane Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura, the Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has issued an emergency rule that gives people greater protection and flexibility for insurance policyholders.

This action was authorized by Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order granting the Commissioner temporary authority to implement emergency insurance rules.

“Emergency Rule 45 provides some necessary protections for insured individuals and business owners in Louisiana who are already dealing with the aftermath of the Covid virus,” said Commissioner Donelon. “The Emergency Rule will give policyholders who have been displaced from their homes time to try and begin the process of recovery and avoid being penalized in any way for non-payment of premiums.”

The rule includes the following provisions:

The emergency rule applies to all kinds of insurance and all types of insurers.

Policyholders living in the 16 parishes indicated will receive an extension of time to pay insurance premiums due on or after August 27, 2020, without any late fees, penalties, cancellation or non-renewal.

The Emergency Rule provides policyholders in affected areas additional time to submit documents to insurers for claims that were filed before the state of emergency but might be difficult for policyholders to send until they can return to their homes and businesses.

Rule 45 covers these 16 Louisiana parishes affected by the storm: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn. Policyholders outside of the named parishes may still contact their insurance company and request relief and insurers have been directed to assist these policyholders as appropriate.

To view Emergency Rule 45, please visit the LDI website here.