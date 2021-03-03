Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge reopening Friday

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana wildlife refuge, closed since November following damage from Hurricane Zeta, is reopening on Friday.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in a news release Monday, said crews have repaired roads and completed other projects at Elmer’s Island, located in Jefferson Parish near Grand Isle, to restore the area and improve recreational access.

The department says its new beach shuttle will begin Friday, operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout March, April and May.

