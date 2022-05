OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)–The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The citizens of Ouachita Parish have voted to pass the Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax-Correctional Center. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State website, 4,574 voted yes and 1,183 voted no.

This comes after the bill failed to pass in the November 2021 elections.