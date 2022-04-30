TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. Lisa Houston has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 2. Lisa D. Houston (D) secured 59% of the votes and Martez Robinson (D) secured 41% of the people’s votes.

Carla Turner Harris has been elected to serve as a City of Tallulah Council Member for District 3. Carla Turner Harris (D) secured 60% of the votes and Andrew Sims (D) secured 40% of the people’s votes.