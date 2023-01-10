NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two elderly women were injured after officials say a fire broke out at their French Quarter home Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the 700 block of Barracks Street, just southwest of Esplanade Avenue and Royal Street around 8:45 a.m.

A family member tells WGNO two elderly women were home at the time — a 104-year-old wheelchair-bound woman and her daughter who is in her 50s. Both women were outside when firefighters arrived.

Scene video: French Quarter home catches fire, 2 elderly women injured

The fire was placed under control about 30 minutes later. An early investigation indicated the fire began in a room in the center of the single-family home and damaged most of the structure. We’re told a third resident of the home, the daughter’s husband, was not home at the time of the incident.

Officials say both women were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The 104-year-old woman suffered second-degree burns to her hands and knees and her daughter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.