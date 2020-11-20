Edwin Edwards leaves hospital after treatment for pneumonia

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been released from the Baton Rouge hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia and has returned home.

Edwards biographer Leo Honeycutt released a statement Friday on behalf of the former governor’s wife Trina confirming his release from the hospital.

Trina Edwards says her husband has recovered enough that he will quarantine at home with nurses.

The 93-year-old Edwin Edwards served as Louisiana governor for four terms.

He was taken to the hospital Tuesday by ambulance and was diagnosed as having pneumonia in both lungs.

Honeycutt said the former governor tested negative for COVID-19.