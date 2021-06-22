Edwards vetoes Senate Bill 156, aka: Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2021 Legislative session ended just over a week ago and since then, Governor John Bel Edwards has been signing a flurry of bills that were passed on to his desk.
Today, June 22, 2021, the governor has issued his first veto since the session closed. In a release from his office, he explains why he vetoed Senate Bill 156.
According to the release, the bill was know as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”. The intent of the bill was to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events that were designed for girls or women in school sports from elementary, secondary, and up until postsecondary sports connected to academic institutions.
Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:
“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana. Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue.
Further, it would make life more difficult for transgender children, who are some of the most vulnerable Louisianans when it comes to issues of mental health. We should be looking for more ways to unite rather than divide our citizens. And while there is no issue to be solved by this bill, it does present real problems in that it makes it more likely that NCAA and professional championships, like the 2022 Final Four, would not happen in our state. For these and for other reasons, I have vetoed the bill.”Governor John Bel Edwards issued the above statement about vetoing Senate Bill 156.