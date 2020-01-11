Edwards to tour Bossier Parish storm damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards be in Bossier Parish this afternoon to survey the damage caused by overnight storms that took three lives in Northwest Louisiana.

The briefing is expected to get underway at 2:45 p.m. You can watch that briefing by clicking here.

An elderly man died after a tree fell into a house in Oil City as storms rolled through Caddo Parish overnight.

An elderly couple was found dead early Saturday morning by South Bossier Fire firefighters near their demolished trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.

Edwards will also tour the damage caused to Benton Middle School, where part of the roof was torn off the building.