Edwards refuses business request to end federal jobless aid

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the coronavirus outbreak and state vaccination efforts, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business organizations have called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to join Republican-led states in cutting off the extra $300 in federal unemployment assistance going to the jobless.

The groups argue the added benefit is harming employer efforts to rehire workers. The Democratic governor’s office said Wednesday that Edwards doesn’t intend to end the weekly federal aid.

Many of Louisiana’s neighboring states have opted out of the benefit. The extra $300 per week in federal assistance is available until September.

It comes on top of state unemployment benefits that max out at $247 weekly in Louisiana.