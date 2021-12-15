Edwards, lawmakers reach deal on Superdome renovation plan

Louisiana News

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

Posted: / Updated:
  • FILE - A general view of the Caesars Superdome before a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 23, 2021, in New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Louisiana’s legislative leaders appear to have struck a deal to use $27 million in federal pandemic aid to help pay for a portion of the renovations to the Superdome. The federal money and a companion plan to let the Superdome manager pay off a state debt early go before two panels for approval Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
  • FILE - An interior view of Caesars Superdome is seen during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Louisiana’s legislative leaders appear to have struck a deal to use $27 million in federal pandemic aid to help pay for a portion of the renovations to the Superdome. The federal money and a companion plan to let the Superdome manager pay off a state debt early go before two panels for approval Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Louisiana’s legislative leaders appear to have struck a deal to use $27 million in federal pandemic aid to help pay for a portion of the renovations to the New Orleans Superdome. The administration describes the Superdome upgrades as key to striking a new deal to keep the Saints in the state for decades.

The federal money and a companion plan to let the Superdome manager pay off a state debt early go before two panels for approval Thursday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said they have agreed on the outlines of the plan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories