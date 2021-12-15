Edwards, lawmakers reach deal on Superdome renovation plan

RAYVILLE,La(KTVE/KARD)--The Richland Parish Sheriff's department is collecting toiletries for local senior citizens. Residents in the community, say that they are eager to help senior citizens in need.

The Richland Parish Sheriff department's "Santa for Seniors" program is giving residents the opportunity to provide for senior citizens. Items such as canned goods, crossword puzzles and deodorant are being collected at drop box locations and will be donated to those in need. Dropbox locations include the Richland Parish courthouse, Delhi hospital, B1 bank, and more. Owner of Gentlemen’s Barbershop Rebekah Brown is also allowing her shop to serve as a drop box location. Brown says she wants to give back to a community that helped her during her time of need.

Rebekah Brown, "God has blessed me with so much in the shop that I feel like it's my duty to give back and spread his word. I want us to have more gifts than we do seniors. I want everybody to have something this year, and I just feel like it's the least that I can do to give back to my community, cause if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am."

Donations will be collected by the department on Monday December 20th.