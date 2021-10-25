Edwards heading to Scotland this week for climate conference

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards and other Louisiana officials will travel Thursday to Scotland for an international climate change conference packed with world leaders. The governor’s economic development and coastal policy advisors will be among the 11-member group heading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, not counting the state troopers who travel as Edwards’ security detail.

Edwards’ office says the governor will attend meetings from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 before returning to Louisiana. The Democratic governor had previously announced plans to attend the conference to promote Louisiana as a location for clean energy projects. His office Monday released more details about the trip.