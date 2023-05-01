The stream has ended.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will make his final appearance as the head of the state before the Press Club of Baton Rouge at noon on Monday, May 1.

When Edwards delivered his final State of the State, he said he wanted to raise teacher pay and the minimum wage. He also mentioned that the legislature should repeal the death penalty and invest in paid family leave.

Edwards will discuss his legislative goals and the public is invited. Only the media and members of the Press Club are allowed to ask questions.

