Edwards calls transgender restriction bills ‘discriminatory’

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will oppose legislative proposals to add new medical and sports restrictions on transgender youth in Louisiana.

The Democratic governor Monday called the measures “unnecessary and discriminatory.”

Lawmakers have introduced bills to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools and to restrict transgender youths’ access to medication and other health care used in transitioning to match their gender identity.

The measures haven’t yet received any hearings. Edwards said he’s hopeful the Legislature will not seek to advance those bills.