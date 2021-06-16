Edwards agrees to July 31 end to federal unemployment aid

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts in Baton Rouge, La. Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to turn off federal pandemic unemployment payments at the end of July in exchange for a long-term, modest boost to Louisiana’s jobless benefits, announcing Wednesday, June 16, 2021 that he’s signed a bill that makes the trade.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to turn off federal pandemic unemployment payments at the end of July in exchange for a long-term, modest boost to the state’s jobless benefits.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Edwards signed the bill. Republican state lawmakers agreed to support a $28 increase in Louisiana’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits starting in January.

That would increase the payment to a maximum of $275 a week.

But they added a provision into the legislation that only allowed the benefit hike to take effect if the Democratic governor ended the $300 supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefit by July 31, earlier than the Sept. 6 expiration.