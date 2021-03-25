Economist: Louisiana likely to reach pre-COVID jobs in 2022

Louisiana News

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

Posted: / Updated:
Jobs Report Book_1521030001421.jpg.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has recovered fewer than half the 284,000 jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic so far.

But the state is seeing slow and steady employment gains as consumer confidence improves and businesses rebound amid the nation’s vaccination effort.

That’s the assessment of the Legislature’s chief economist Greg Albrecht. Albrecht spoke Thursday to the House Appropriations Committee as it opened its latest budget hearings.

Albrecht says he doesn’t expect the state to reach pre-pandemic job levels until the end of 2022 or later.

Federal data shows Louisiana’s unemployment rate topped 13% in April and May 2020, but has fallen to 7.6% in January. Before the pandemic, the jobless rate was around 5%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories