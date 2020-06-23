EBR School Board Members call for resignation of Connie Bernard

UPDATE:

Representatives for Connie Bernard issued a statement on her behalf following the press conference from her school board counterparts calling for her resignation.

The statement reads:

“I regret that I have become a distraction to the important work we have to do to educate our children. After prayerful consideration and consultation with my family and friends, I will continue to serve all students as elected by my district three times.”

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) Watch now as several school board members are calling for the resignation of Connie Bernard.

During the presser Ms. Bernard was given until 12pm on Tuesday, June 23rd to resign.

If Bernard doesn’t resign a recall will be put into place.