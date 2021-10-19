East Ascension Drainage meeting becomes heated, board member walked out by police

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Tempers flared at the East Ascension Drainage Board meeting on Monday night.

A constituent named Katrina approached the podium and gave her opinion on the topic at hand.

That topic was the potential hiring of William Roux as a liaison to the East Ascension Drainage Board.

Katrina made her feelings known by saying that it “sounds like a very expensive babysitter to me.”

The constituent finished by asking, “where are our answers from that meeting that you said we were going to have answers for?”

After Katrina finished, Corey Orgeron, the District 4 Councilman from Prairieville took the floor.

For the next few minutes, Orgeron went into why he supports the hiring of William Roux.

The District 4 Councilman then said that “if you guys think that your actions of holding up colorful signs and calling people names on Facebook and making all kinds of stupid pictures about people on Facebook, if you think that’s what affected the people up here, you are highly mistaken.”

Orgeron continued by saying, “your egos are writing checks that your butts can’t cash.”

The councilman then spoke with someone in the audience telling them to sit down.

From there, East Ascension Drainage meeting devolved into shouting matches.

Corey Orgeron and a member of the East Ascension Drainage Board then got into a heated exchange.

That exchange ended with Orgeron being escorted out of the room by law enforcement.

After a brief recess, the East Ascension Drainage Board voted 8-0 to discuss the matter again at the next drainage meeting which is scheduled for November 8.