ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the early hours of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to a distress call from the 2200 block of West Sycamore. The call reported a shooting incident, and officers arrived at the scene promptly.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, their injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening, providing some relief amidst the distressing situation.

As of now, this remains an active and ongoing investigation, with authorities working diligently to gather more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Local law enforcement is urging anyone with knowledge or leads related to this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other criminal activities in the Alexandria area, please consider contacting the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. You can also choose to share details via email by reaching out to APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous and potentially qualify for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa can be reached at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, you can use the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App, which offers a secure and convenient platform to provide tips and claim rewards. You can download the app at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The community’s support and cooperation are crucial in helping authorities solve this case and ensure the safety and well-being of Alexandria’s residents. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.