Duo allegedly lights camper trailer on fire in Louisiana as part of insurance scheme

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An out-of-state couple is in trouble with the law after a recent pull-behind camper trailer fire.

32-year-old Jacqueline Wall and 33-year-old Jason Weaver are accused of purposely setting the camper trailer ablaze “to collect insurance money.”



Images courtesy of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (Jacqueline Wall and Jason Weaver)

The fire took place on March 19 in the 3400 block of Perkins Rd.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “Deputies learned while Wall was the owner of the camper trailer, she and Weaver traveled around the country for work and lived in White Deer, Texas, but usually kept the trailer at Wall’s relative’s property on Courtney Drive in Denham Springs.”

The scene of the fire was in the vicinity of where the camper trailer was usually stashed by the couple.

LOSFM says, “Deputies also learned the trailer was reported stolen days after the fire was reported.”

The ensuing investigation concluded that Wall and Weaver were suspects in this case.

The duo turned themselves in and were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Wall and Weaver are each facing these charges:

One count of Arson With Intent to Defraud

One count of Criminal Trespass

One count of Gross Littering Prohibited

The pull-behind camper trailer is considered a total loss.

Neither Wall or Weaver are currently listed as in the Livingston Parish Jail.