GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.

Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket.

The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their new office.

The team member happened to come to work early in order to provide care for the adoption ready cats and kittens at this location.

The door to the kennel was open when the puppies were found by the team member.

The puppies appear to be Chiweenie terriers but the exact breed of these puppies has not been determined yet.

The puppies were transferred to the St. Gabriel Animal Hospital where they are up for adoption.

This is the first instance of puppies being dumped at their new office which opened on Monday, October 24.

Rescue Alliance asks that you not dump animals at their locations as “every surrender has to be scheduled because until they are adoption ready, they stay in foster homes.”

The new Rescue Alliance office is located at 12484 Hwy 44.

If you wish to donate to the Rescue Alliance, consider giving to the Louisiana Pet Food Bank which provides free dog food and cat food.