Duck hunter fined $5k for violating hunting laws

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana hunter must pay a $5,000 fine, serve two years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Berken, of Lake Arthur, was charged in a bill of information with one count of violating the law by taking more than the daily bag limit of six ducks in any one calendar day.

The alleged crime occurred during two hunts for ducks on Dec. 27, 2018. Berken pleaded guilty to the charge.