Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson announces she survived Covid-19

by: Jenn Hensley

Sadie Robertson at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sadie Robertson, of Duck Dynasty fame, posted on Instagram that she has/had COVID-19 and got very ill.

According to her Instagram page she has been battling the virus for a while.

“I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild.” says, Robertson

Robertson went on to say that she is fully recovered and she has learned a lot from the experience.

life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid. Going to be chatting with my mom and bella who also had covid on this Wednesday’s podcast.❤️ @whoathatsgoodpodcast

