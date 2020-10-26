Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson announces she survived Covid-19

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sadie Robertson, of Duck Dynasty fame, posted on Instagram that she has/had COVID-19 and got very ill.
According to her Instagram page she has been battling the virus for a while.
“I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild.” says, Robertson
Robertson went on to say that she is fully recovered and she has learned a lot from the experience.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: