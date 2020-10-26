Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson announces she survived Covid-19

Sadie Robertson at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sadie Robertson, of Duck Dynasty fame, posted on Instagram that she has/had COVID-19 and got very ill.

According to her Instagram page she has been battling the virus for a while.

“I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild.” says, Robertson

Robertson went on to say that she is fully recovered and she has learned a lot from the experience.