Dry planting weather among factors in record sugar harvest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU agriculture officials say dry weather at planting time is one reason Louisiana’s recent sugar cane harvest is expected to set a record.

The LSU AgCenter says once grinding of cane is completed, production of sugar is expected to be nearly 2 million tons.

In a recent news release, an LSU sugar specialist says there will be about 232 pounds of sugar per ton of cane and about 8,350 pounds per acre.

LSU says most of the planting was done by the time Hurricane Laura hit in August. The harvest began in September and continued for almost 125 straight days in some areas.