LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested on Oct. 17 for possessing large amounts of fentanyl and heroin.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Agents were executing a search warrant on Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Hansel Dr. when they located more than 630 grams of fentanyl, as well as, nearly 140 grams of heroin and a handgun were seized.
Terral Blackwell, 46, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)PWITD Schedule II CDS (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Monetary Instrument Abuse (outstanding arrest warrant)
Blackwell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
