Drive-thru disaster recovery centers scheduled to close due to Hurricane Delta

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) (10/08/20)— The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Alexandria, Dry Prong, Jena, Leesville, Many, and Winnfield will close at noon October 8 due to a shift in the predicted path of Hurricane Delta.

All centers will reopen October 12, weather and ground conditions permitting. The Winn Parish center is closed permanently.

Centers are open from 7:00am to 5:00pm CDT Monday – Sunday, except where noted below.

Grant Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm): Zig Slater Ball Park in Dry Prong, LA

LaSalle Parish: Recreational Center in Jena, LA

Rapides Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm): Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, LA

Sabine Parish (closed Sunday): Sabine Parish Courthouse in Many, LA

Vernon Parish: Vernon Parish Sherriff Office in Leesville, LA

Winn Parish: Winn Parish Library in Winnfield, LA

