Drive-thru disaster recovery centers scheduled to close due to Hurricane Delta

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) (10/08/20)— The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Alexandria, Dry Prong, Jena, Leesville, Many, and Winnfield will close at noon October 8 due to a shift in the predicted path of Hurricane Delta.
All centers will reopen October 12, weather and ground conditions permitting. The Winn Parish center is closed permanently.
Centers are open from 7:00am to 5:00pm CDT Monday – Sunday, except where noted below.
Grant Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm): Zig Slater Ball Park in Dry Prong, LA
LaSalle Parish: Recreational Center in Jena, LA
Rapides Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm): Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, LA
Sabine Parish (closed Sunday): Sabine Parish Courthouse in Many, LA
Vernon Parish: Vernon Parish Sherriff Office in Leesville, LA
Winn Parish: Winn Parish Library in Winnfield, LA
