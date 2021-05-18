Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana

Water surrounds a house along flooded areas on Bluff Road Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

(AP) — Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate.

The brunt of nature’s fury was taken once again by Lake Charles, in a coastal zone still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes last fall and a deep freeze in February.

The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post that south Lake Charles got 12 to 15 inches of rain in just 12 hours.

In Baton Rouge, the Advocate reports that the fire department responded to more than 300 calls overnight of people either trapped in cars or in homes that were starting to flood.

  • Cars sit stalled on a flooded Nelson Road from heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Cars sit stalled on a flooded McNeese Street during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Cars sit stalled on a flooded Sale Road during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Nick Delgado uses his boat to help a neighbor pick up their kids from schools during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Homeowner Stephen Punkay, right, dumps a cart-load of wet carpet to add to the debris pile, after the Baker Drive home that he and wife Amy share with their six children got at least six inches of water in Monday night’s deluge of rain in the Westminster subdivision, as they clean up with the help of family, neighbors and “church family” from Community Bible Church, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)
  • Water surrounds a house along flooded areas on Bluff Road Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
  • In this photo taken by a drone is an aerial view of the flooded Siegen Calais apartments Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)
  • A wooden bridge leads to a flooded area along Bluff Road Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

