Dream Teachers announce “Louisiana Teachers Rock” virtual music festival for Memorial Day Weekend

(05-20-2020)–Dream Teachers, in partnership with Streaming4Life, Deep South Productions and the Brandgineers is proud to announce “Louisiana’s Teachers Rock” – A Virtual Music Festival airing this Memorial Day Weekend.

Join us in supporting our local teachers and artists by purchasing a ticket to our virtual music festival this weekend where 30 of your favorite Louisiana artists and bands perform for your entire family from the comfort of your own home!

“Purchase Tickets Now” that links to: ​https://bit.ly/2Ljz10q

Artist lineup:

▪ Caden Gillard ▪ Southern Roots ▪ Vidalia ▪ Chase Tyler Band ▪ Sean Ardoin ▪ Beaux Atkins ▪ Mike Dean ▪ Rosedown Rockers ▪ Flamethrowers ▪ The La-Di-Das ▪ Cody Cooke and The Bayou Outlaws ▪ Chris LeBlanc ▪ Sarah Russo ▪ Parish County Line ▪ Infinite Bus ▪ Johnny Jimenez ▪ Monty Russell ▪ Charlie Wayne Band ▪ Bag of Donuts ▪ Shorts in December ▪ Richard Lebouf ▪ Lance Dubroc ▪ Kaleb Olivier

“LTR” will feature musical performances, special exclusive cameos and even some fun moments from a few of our most passionate educators. Our hope is to lift the spirits of our community with music while supporting our teachers and artists.

Dream Teachers is a statewide, nonprofit organization that supports educators by working with business, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession.

Find out how to support Dream Teachers by visiting: dreamteachers.org

