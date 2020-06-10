‘Don’t throw them away’ P-EBT cards arriving in Louisiana households in plain white envelopes

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is warning Louisiana residents who applied for the pandemic EBT cards to pay attention if you get a plain white envelope in the mail with an Austin, Texas return address.

“We’re happy to hear that Pandemic-EBT cards are starting to arrive. But be alert. The envelopes are plain and white with an Austin, Texas return address. Don’t throw them away!” DCFS announced via social media.

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school will get extra food benefits.

Families will get up to $285 per eligible child on their P-EBT card to use on food and groceries.

The Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on Monday announced the deadline for families to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has been extended one week, from June 8 to June 15.

To date, DCFS says applications have been submitted on behalf of 431,764 eligible children, or nearly 60 percent of all 729,507 eligible children in Louisiana.

To access the application, click here