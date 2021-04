BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Kori Gauthier has been missing since last week and what has followed is a large search by the United Cajun Navy, family, volunteers, friends and law enforcement.

Inclement weather ended the search for Kori Gauthier on Tuesday.

After the search ended, Kori’s father asked the public to not fall for any scams that are out there:

BRPROUD is awaiting confirmation on the identity of the body that was found near Reserve on Tuesday.