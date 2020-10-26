Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

DOJ grant to go toward ‘Innocence Project’ at LSU law center

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has granted Louisiana State University’s law center nearly $500,000 to establish a project that will allow students to identify and review cases that may have resulted in wrongful convictions.

The Advocate reports the university’s law school and the Innocence Project New Orleans received the sum to jointly start a Wrongful Conviction Clinic where students can examine cases of inmates with innocence claims.

The Innocence Project is a nonprofit with similar chapters nationwide that have cleared people wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Officials said students will examine cases that could benefit from DNA testing potentially leading to post-conviction petitions for the defendants.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories