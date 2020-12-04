DOJ begins probe of Louisiana’s prisoner release practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the way Louisiana releases its prisoners.

In a statement Thursday, the Justice Department said it will examine the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ policies and practices for ensuring the “timely release of state prisoners.”

Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said the department will fully cooperate and assist in the probe.

Details about what prompted the investigation were not divulged. But it comes after New Orleans attorney William Most and other law firms as well as the MacArthur Justice Center questioned the state’s actions involving inmate releases, including alleged delays.