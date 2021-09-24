Document reports monkey deaths at Louisiana research center

by: , JANET McCONNAUGHEY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal inspection report made public this week says five dehydrated baby monkeys died or were euthanized in July at a University of Louisiana research center. The report says four became dehydrated after a water pressure regulator malfunctioned July 20 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s New Iberia Research Center.

The inspector labeled the incident a critical violation of a requirement for reliable drinking water. But she also wrote that the university has worked to correct the problem. A group opposed to animal experiments is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fine the school $50,000 for those deaths.

