JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – An inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute attacked two corrections officers on Friday, June 4.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections, the two officers were transported to the hospital where one of the officers was released the same day while the other officer remains at the hospital in good condition.

Charges against the inmate are pending. The inmate has been moved to Louisiana State Penitentiary.

This is an ongoing investigation.