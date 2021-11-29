Dixon Correctional Institute escapee has been captured

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--The Northeast Louisiana Food Bank is partnering with the First West Baptist Church to provide meals for residents in Ouachita Parish. Representatives from both organizations say that they are looking forward to serving their community.

On November 30th at 10am the First west Baptist church will host a drive thru Food Distribution for Ouachita Parish residents. The church is located on mill street in West Monroe. In order to receive food residents must meet USDA income guidelines and complete an application at the distribution location. First west executive pastor Tim spencer says they're expecting to serve over 700 hundred meals, and that he’s proud to be working with the foodbank.

Tim Spencer, “We’re excited about partnering with the foodbank of northeast Louisiana because it's an opportunity for us to give back and to serve our community and obviously we want to help those that need some help. It's the time of the year where we want to give back and help those that need a helping hand."

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.