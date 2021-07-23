‘Disheartened’ medical staffs stretched, again, by COVID-19

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Soaring hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are putting medical staffs in Louisiana under stress for a fourth time, as state officials continue the plea for people to get the shots that can prevent the disease.

Hospitalizations were nearing the 1,000 mark as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Louisiana and around the country.

Gov. John Bel Edwards prepared to talk about the latest surge Friday afternoon. One hospital official says the staff is disheartened at the growing number of cases of a preventable disease.

New Orleans and Shreveport leaders recommended that people — vaccinated or not — begin wearing masks indoors again.