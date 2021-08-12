Disgraced DEA agent sentenced to 13 years in corruption case

This booking image provided by the St. Charles, La., Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Chad Scott, a prolific narcotics agent known as the “white devil” among drug traffickers. Scott was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to more than 13 years behind bars for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury during a federal trial. The sentencing capped a five-year case that shook the DEA and resulted in convictions of three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force. ( St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal narcotics agent known as the “white devil” has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for several corruption counts.

Chad Scott was found guilty of stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury during a federal trial.

His sentencing capped a five-year case that shook the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and convicted three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force.

Prosecutors say Scott “broke every rule in the book” and asked he be sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. Scott said he was ashamed but noted his contributions to law enforcement.