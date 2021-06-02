Disaster declaration for Louisiana approved for May floods

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration has approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration after flash flooding in mid-May damaged several thousand homes and left five people dead.

Edwards says residents in five parishes; Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette; are now eligible to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Edwards said the quick approval of his request will go a long way to help thousands recover.

