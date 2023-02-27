NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Students at Dillard University are speaking out after a power outage has shut down the campus for the second time in barely a week, moving classes online and dorm residents into hotels.

Early Sunday (Feb. 26) morning, the university tweeted that some areas on campus were without power, including the student union, dining hall, and admissions office. Officials say that the campus will remain closed as crews assess the damage and make repairs. Power is estimated to be restored on Wednesday.

We’re told Monday’s classes have been canceled and will move online for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Until then, students living in the residence halls have been moved to the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel with a shuttle bringing students to and from campus. Midterms, originally slated for this week, have been rescheduled to next week, according to university officials.

This comes only seven days after Dillard was struck by another power outage and a boil advisory that affected multiple Gentilly neighborhoods.

In a statement from the Student Government Association, students are calling on the university to do more in light of the recent problems faced by campus. This includes covering the cost of parking for students temporarily living in the hotel and providing financial support for students who have spoiled groceries as a result of both power outages.

We spoke to campus leaders and students about the issues faced during the outage.