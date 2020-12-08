Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Rapides Parish man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Highway 28.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash. They say on December 6, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Reed Lawrence Road, south of Louisiana Highway 28 East.

Police tell us the man driving the car, 55-year-old Leroy Eding Jr., of Deville, died in the wreck and he was not wearing a seat belt.

According to investigators, the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Nissan truck, driven by Eding, was traveling northbound on Reed Lawrence Road.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash, but early evidence shows Eding lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

Eding was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Police say they will continue to investigate this wreck.