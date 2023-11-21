YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – LUS Fiber is putting on a winter wonderland experience in Youngsville.

“Youngsville on Ice” is an outdoor holiday park featuring a state-of-the-art Ice Skating Rink presented by Stuller. It is a free-to-enter, family-friendly destination for seasonal, festive fun, including free and paid activities for all ages hosted by the City of Youngsville and Youngsville Sports Complex. Opening day is on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. The official ribbon-cutting and Lighting of Youngsville Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. with Ray Boudreaux at 7 p.m.

The event will feature live Bands, DJs, choir performances and a line-up of diverse entertainment. There will also be a “Shopping Alley,” with unique gifts, Christmas decorations, hand-made jewelry and arts & crafts from several local shops!

A food court will have a rotating list of food trucks, along with adult beverages and hot chocolate bars. Plus plenty of fun for the kids including face painting, train rides, pictures with Santa, arts and crafts and more.

Purchase advance ice skating tickets, book skating lessons, or inquire about Event Lounge Rentals online now.

This event is produced by Social Entertainment Productions and Party Central in partnership with the City of Youngsville and Youngsville Sports Complex.

