Destination Louisiane: Take a look at Covington Carriages!

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- On Thursday, Governor Edwards shared his thoughts on the LSU Title IX scandal which left former LSU President F. King Alexander on probation at Oregon State University.

Edwards says it's clear more should have been done, and he plans on making sure this never happens again. Alexander is on probation until June 1 and recently released a video apologizing for how he handled allegations of sexual misconduct at LSU.