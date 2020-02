FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) -- A Franklin woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison today (Feb. 14) for the 2017 death of a two-year-old in a fatal crash.

Grace Ann Loustalot, 30, of Franklin, will have to serve at least 12 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. She was also sentenced to an additional six months for the injury of two other juveniles by Judge Keith Comeaux of the 16th Judicial District.