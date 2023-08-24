CALHOUN, LA (KTVE/KARD) –Welcome to Calhoun, Louisiana, where dreams met chemistry and ultimately produced Thirsty Farmer. The focus at the winery and vineyard is to create an atmosphere that attracts wine lovers and highlights the Northeast Louisiana community.

“We really push for the connection between people, the wine, and live music. We have done live music every single Saturday since we’ve been open. Always a local live musician,” said Michael Ray, co-owner of Thirsty Farmer.

For Michael and Savannah Ray, the passion for wine started after visiting California and falling in love with the vineyards and lifestyle. From there, an idea was born that brings the farm to the bottle.

“When we got back, I asked him [Michael] to plant grapes behind the house. I wanted a vineyard after I saw that,” said Savannah Ray, co-owner of Thirsty Farmer.

After dealing with some trial and error, the couple had learned the skill of winemaking, what type of grapes to plant in this Louisiana climate, and understood the chemistry of wine. The harvest of their hard work was when they finally opened their venue in June of 2022.

“We have a variety of wines, so what you will get is essentially from sweet wines to semi-sweet wines, we have a sparkling, then we’ve got our dry reds, and then also some very big, bold bourbon barrel reds. Here you will have an array of wines, currently, we have 10 right now,” said Savannah.

Here at Thirsty Farmer, you can expect a lot more than just uncorking a bottle of wine. The owners have worked hard to craft a true Louisiana experience that’s sure to make your taste buds dance. For non-alcoholic drinkers, you can find the soda shop. This is where you can create your own drink. Back at the bar, you can exclusively find hard ciders on tap.

“The first one would be Louisiapple, it’s a green apple cider. The second one is called Smackberry, it is a raspberry-lime with the green apple as well. The third is Famer Blues and it is a blueberry apple cider,” said Michael.

On the menu, you can expect to see 3 different flatbreads, charcuterie boards made with local meats and cheese, and even some desserts. Thirsty Farmer is open every Saturday to the whole family and they usually find themselves with a packed house. On some Saturdays, you can expect to find “Wineaux yoga” from 10 a.m. to 11. From 12 to 2 p.m., they have “Tasting with the winemaker”, where you get to see how the wine is produced. The day ends with Live music from 3 to 6 p.m.

“It’s been really neat to show people how all that works. To explain how things change in the vineyard and then it will change things in the winery, which ultimately changes things in the glass. So that’s been really fun,” said Michael.

To see more information on Thirsty Farmer, click here or visit their Facebook page.