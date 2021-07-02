Deputy charged with malfeasance in arrested man’s death

This 2021 booking photo provided by the Caddo Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office shows Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Chapman. Chapman has been charged with malfeasance in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man he and other deputies had arrested. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday, July 1, 2021, that a parish grand jury indicted Chapman on Wednesday, June 30 in connection with the death on March 18 of William Walls. (Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been charged with malfeasance in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man he and other deputies had arrested.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday that a parish grand jury indicted Deputy Ryan Chapman on Wednesday in connection with the death on March 18 of William Walls.

His attorney says Chapman will be cleared. The sheriff’s office said in March that Walls had a “medical episode” while in the back of a squad car after being arrested, and died in a hospital.

The sheriff’s office also said the coroner’s office had not found any evidence that Walls was mistreated.