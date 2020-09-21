Department: 2 prison officers stabbed by inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says an inmate stabbed two corrections officers at a state prison.  

The state agency said in a Saturday news release that the incident occurred Friday night at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

The prison system said charges are pending against 41-year-old Willie Jones for stabbing the two officers with a homemade knife.  

Both officers were treated and released from a local hospital.  

The department said Jones has been transferred to another state prison.

