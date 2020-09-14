DEMCO Storm Center prepares for Hurricane Sally

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La (BRPROUD) -DEMCO Storm Center is actively monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Sally.

Member service employees are on standby and ready to staff phone banks.

Contractors in and out of state are also on standby in case they are needed.

DEMCO’s CEO says that they are prepared to do whatever they can to their greatest extent and that is a commitment from the heart.

“As part of our existing Emergency Response Plan, DEMCO is well-prepared to follow the rules and protocols required to comply with the COVID-19 public health and safety standards to protect our employees, our members, and any visiting crews who may be called to assist us with widespread outrage restoration,” said Randy Pierce, CEO and General Manager.

For safety tips, preparedness checklist, and to report and view outages, visit DEMCO.org or call 1-844-693-3626.

