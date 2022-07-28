UPDATE: 7/27/2022— On Thursday, new information was released by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. According to reports, the body has been identified as 20-year-old Jyrion Dangerfield of Hammond. The body was positively identified to be Dangerfield through dental records. Coroner Dr. Charles reported that Dangerfield’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to his chest. The manner of his death was determined to be a homicide.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— Covington Police began investigating a fatal shooting after a decomposing body was found inside a car on the North Shore on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Covington Police Department, officers patrolling the area near the city’s recreation complex on De Porres Road discovered the vehicle with the body in the early morning hours, however, the specific time police located the vehicle is unclear.

Police say that they found the vehicle with the body inside it at 4001 De Porres Rd.

An autopsy conducted by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner revealed the victim, whose gender was not listed, died of a single gunshot wound, reclassifying the case as a homicide investigation. It is unknown how long the victim had been dead when they were discovered by police.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Detectives say due to the body’s deteriorating state, the coroner’s office is using dental records to help confirm their identity.

Neither a suspect nor motive has been identified in the case. Detectives continue to gather information regarding the victim’s death and the moments leading up to the discovery of their body. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at (985)-892-8500.